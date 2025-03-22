Left Menu

Imarat Shariah Rejects Nitish Kumar's Iftaar Invite Over Waqf Bill Support

The Imarat Shariah in Bihar rejected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's invitation for Iftaar, citing his support for the Waqf Bill. The body criticized the legislation for worsening Muslim economic and educational conditions, while also condemning Kumar's alliance with the BJP as a breach of secular promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Imarat Shariah in Bihar has declined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's invitation for an Iftaar celebration. This move comes as a protest against Kumar's alleged 'support' for the controversial Waqf Bill, which has stirred discontent among the Muslim community.

The Imarat Shariah, which boasts a considerable following across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, expressed its concerns through a letter addressed to the Chief Minister. The organization stated that the Waqf Bill poses a threat to the economic and educational progress of Muslims, hence the decision to boycott the government-hosted Iftaar.

Alluding to the Chief Minister's previous promises of secular governance, the organization accused Kumar of tokenism and indifference towards minority issues. With assembly polls approaching, the development holds significant implications for Kumar's JD(U) party, which aligns with the BJP at both state and national levels.

