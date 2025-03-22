Left Menu

BRS Leader Rao Criticizes Congress and BJP Over Telangana Interests

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao accused Congress and BJP of neglecting Telangana's interests after both parties won eight Lok Sabha seats each in 2024 elections, while BRS failed to secure any. Rao urged Telangana youth to guard against destabilizing forces and criticized Congress for historic injustices.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused both the Congress and the BJP of failing to protect Telangana's interests. Despite the parties winning eight Lok Sabha seats each in the 2024 General Elections, Rao claimed state interests were neglected.

Speaking to a gathering of party activists involved in a 'padayatra', Rao highlighted the protest against the alleged water scarcity affecting farmers. He noted that if BRS had secured a few seats, Telangana's interests would have been safeguarded.

Rao criticized the Congress government for the current water shortage, contrasting it with the previous BRS administration's efforts to ensure adequate supply. He further alleged that criticism from some media quarters, which he claims favor the NDA, suggests future destabilization attempts.

