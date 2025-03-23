Shifting Sands: The US Lifts Bounties on Key Taliban Figures

In a significant diplomatic shift, the United States has lifted bounties on three high-ranking Taliban figures, including the interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani. Haqqani, notorious for orchestrating deadly attacks against Afghanistan's previous Western-backed regime, is no longer featured on the State Department's Rewards for Justice website. However, an FBI wanted poster for him remains.

Officials in Kabul confirmed the removal of the bounties. According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani, the revocation also applies to Abdul Aziz Haqqani and Yahya Haqqani, signaling a conciliatory gesture from the US. The Haqqani network, part of the Taliban's deadly arsenal post-2001, has been associated with numerous violent attacks and criminal activities.

This development follows the Taliban's release of US citizen George Glezmann, highlighting both parties' intent to move forward from past conflicts. Afghan officials see this as a pragmatic step towards normalizing relations by 2025, despite continuing international condemnation of the Taliban's controversial policies, especially regarding women's rights.

