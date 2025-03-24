Comedian Kamra's Remarks Ignite Political Showdown in Maharashtra
An FIR was filed against Shiv Sena's youth wing leader for vandalizing a comedy set in Mumbai, fueling tensions over comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The comedian faces legal action, exacerbating the political controversy surrounding his satirical special 'Naya Bharat.'
An alarming escalation in Maharashtra's political gamut unfolded with the registration of an FIR against 20 individuals, including Shiv Sena's Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal, for allegedly vandalizing a comedy set.
The incident arose amid uproar against comedian Kunal Kamra's latest stand-up special 'Naya Bharat,' accused of mocking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The disruption took place during comedian Rajat Sood's performance in Mumbai, compelling the police to charge the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.
The controversy revolves around Kamra's sketch, which led MP Naresh Mhaske and MLA Murji Patel to demand his apology and face legal repercussions. In a significant political reaction, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora defended Shinde's grassroots ascent, criticizing Kamra's comments as classist. Kamra's satirical indictment against Shinde has left political ripples, with calls for stringent governmental action against him.
