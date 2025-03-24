Markets on Edge: Trump, Tariffs, and the Global Economy

European and global markets are on the alert as President Donald Trump's tariff policies continue to create uncertainty. With recent statements suggesting possible flexibility, alongside a positive economic assessment from the Federal Reserve, the week kicks off with cautious optimism.

The S&P 500 futures show a positive trend, following Friday's modest gain. Despite some reassuring signals, the market remains wary of the trade tensions spurred by Trump's actions against China, Mexico, and Canada. The upcoming dialogues between U.S. and Chinese leaders aim to ease these tensions.

Significant developments this week include global PMI releases and key economic data from the U.S., Australia, Japan, and the UK. Emerging market concerns, such as Turkey's political instability, add to the global market challenges. With ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially between Russia and Ukraine, market participants remain on high alert.

