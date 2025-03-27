Left Menu

Signal Strikes: Trump White House Messaging Mix-Up

A controversy erupted as Trump's national security team shared sensitive attack plans over Signal with a journalist. The situation raised classification concerns, prompting calls for an investigation. Trump backed his team despite the outcry, stressing the need for more secure discussions in future operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 03:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A significant debacle emerged on Wednesday involving the Trump administration, as sensitive military plans were reportedly discussed via Signal, with a journalist accidentally included in the conversation. The White House contended the content was unclassified, while Democrats deemed this claim questionable, considering the details pertained to an imminent operation against Yemen's Houthis.

The decision about the classification status of these discussions lies with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who shared timelines and weapon details in the conversation. Amid ongoing maritime chaos caused by the Houthis, Senator Mark Warner criticized the administration's stance on this matter as 'Baloney.'

President Trump remains steadfast in his support for his national security team and disparages the journalist's integrity. Meanwhile, a bipartisan call for an inspector general investigation seeks clarification over the Signal usage, urging for a secure communication protocol moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

