Atishi Criticizes Government's Inaction on Delhi's Crime Surge

Atishi, AAP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has raised grave concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital under the current ruling party. She criticized the rejection of opposition members' attempts to highlight these issues in the Assembly.

In an interview with ANI, Atishi remarked, 'Law and order are worsening in Delhi, with increasing incidents such as atrocities on women, cases of rape, and gang violence. When AAP MLAs sought to discuss these critical issues, Speaker Vijender Gupta dismissed our requests, marking a significant failure in addressing public concerns.'

Atishi questioned the ruling BJP's sincerity, highlighting their earlier promises during election campaigns to address these pressing problems with a 'double engine' government approach. She urged the Speaker to facilitate discussions, emphasizing that preventing debates undermines democratic values and does not resolve the community's pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)