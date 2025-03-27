Left Menu

Atishi Criticizes Government's Inaction on Delhi's Crime Surge

AAP leader Atishi criticizes the ruling party for failing to address deteriorating law and order in Delhi. She claims discussions on crime, including rape and shootings, are being stifled in the Assembly, calling the act a failure of governance and a slight against democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:08 IST
AAP leader and LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Atishi, AAP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has raised grave concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital under the current ruling party. She criticized the rejection of opposition members' attempts to highlight these issues in the Assembly.

In an interview with ANI, Atishi remarked, 'Law and order are worsening in Delhi, with increasing incidents such as atrocities on women, cases of rape, and gang violence. When AAP MLAs sought to discuss these critical issues, Speaker Vijender Gupta dismissed our requests, marking a significant failure in addressing public concerns.'

Atishi questioned the ruling BJP's sincerity, highlighting their earlier promises during election campaigns to address these pressing problems with a 'double engine' government approach. She urged the Speaker to facilitate discussions, emphasizing that preventing debates undermines democratic values and does not resolve the community's pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

