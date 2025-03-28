Visa Crackdown: U.S. Targets Activist Students

In a significant move by the U.S. government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the revocation of more than 300 visas, targeting individuals deemed to be causing disruptions. Speaking from Guyana, Rubio emphasized the State Department's rigorous efforts to identify and revoke visas of those he described as 'lunatics.'

The crackdown follows the recent detention of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student in Boston, who had expressed support for Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza. Ozturk's visa was revoked, marking a high-profile instance of the Trump administration's stance against foreign-born students engaged in certain political protests.

While supporters of Ozturk decry her arrest as a violation of free speech, the administration maintains its position, arguing that specific protests undermine U.S. foreign policy by promoting antisemitism. The broader implications suggest a contentious debate over immigration policy and activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)