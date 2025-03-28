Visa Crackdown: U.S. Targets Activist Students
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that over 300 visas may have been revoked amid a clampdown on students involved in activism. A Turkish student's visa was revoked after voicing support for Palestinians. The Trump administration aims to curb activities perceived as antisemitic or detrimental to U.S. policy.
In a significant move by the U.S. government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the revocation of more than 300 visas, targeting individuals deemed to be causing disruptions. Speaking from Guyana, Rubio emphasized the State Department's rigorous efforts to identify and revoke visas of those he described as 'lunatics.'
The crackdown follows the recent detention of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student in Boston, who had expressed support for Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza. Ozturk's visa was revoked, marking a high-profile instance of the Trump administration's stance against foreign-born students engaged in certain political protests.
While supporters of Ozturk decry her arrest as a violation of free speech, the administration maintains its position, arguing that specific protests undermine U.S. foreign policy by promoting antisemitism. The broader implications suggest a contentious debate over immigration policy and activism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Halts Deportation of Columbia University Student Amid Free Speech Debate
Activist's Fight Against Alleged Repression Sparks Debate Over Free Speech at Columbia
Deportation Debate: The Clash of Free Speech and Foreign Policy
Justice Department Probes Antisemitism Allegations at Columbia University
BJP Condemns Telangana CM for Threats to YouTubers, Questions Congress's Commitment to Free Speech