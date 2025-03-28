Left Menu

Visa Crackdown: U.S. Targets Activist Students

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that over 300 visas may have been revoked amid a clampdown on students involved in activism. A Turkish student's visa was revoked after voicing support for Palestinians. The Trump administration aims to curb activities perceived as antisemitic or detrimental to U.S. policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:17 IST
Visa Crackdown: U.S. Targets Activist Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move by the U.S. government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the revocation of more than 300 visas, targeting individuals deemed to be causing disruptions. Speaking from Guyana, Rubio emphasized the State Department's rigorous efforts to identify and revoke visas of those he described as 'lunatics.'

The crackdown follows the recent detention of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student in Boston, who had expressed support for Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza. Ozturk's visa was revoked, marking a high-profile instance of the Trump administration's stance against foreign-born students engaged in certain political protests.

While supporters of Ozturk decry her arrest as a violation of free speech, the administration maintains its position, arguing that specific protests undermine U.S. foreign policy by promoting antisemitism. The broader implications suggest a contentious debate over immigration policy and activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025