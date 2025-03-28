Left Menu

Arctic Power Play: Putin Reacts to US Interest in Greenland

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed US intentions in Greenland, citing historical interest due to the territory's mineral wealth. Speaking in Murmansk, Putin emphasized the Arctic's strategic importance and expressed concern about NATO's activity in the region. He promised to bolster Russia's military presence while advocating for international cooperation.

Updated: 28-03-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that US President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland is consistent with America's long-standing desire to control the mineral-rich territory. Speaking at a policy forum in Murmansk, Putin referenced US attempts since the 19th century to secure Greenland, including an offer to purchase it post-World War II.

Putin remarked that America's strategic, military, and economic interests in the Arctic are evident and will continue to prompt US actions. Trump's comments about controlling Greenland have been controversial in Europe, particularly as Russia and China eye the region's resources.

Additionally, Putin highlighted concerns regarding NATO's presence in the Arctic and assured that Russia will enhance its military capabilities accordingly. While prioritizing sovereignty, he also indicated Russia's willingness to engage in international Arctic projects, even with Western nations.

