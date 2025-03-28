Arctic Power Play: Putin Reacts to US Interest in Greenland

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that US President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland is consistent with America's long-standing desire to control the mineral-rich territory. Speaking at a policy forum in Murmansk, Putin referenced US attempts since the 19th century to secure Greenland, including an offer to purchase it post-World War II.

Putin remarked that America's strategic, military, and economic interests in the Arctic are evident and will continue to prompt US actions. Trump's comments about controlling Greenland have been controversial in Europe, particularly as Russia and China eye the region's resources.

Additionally, Putin highlighted concerns regarding NATO's presence in the Arctic and assured that Russia will enhance its military capabilities accordingly. While prioritizing sovereignty, he also indicated Russia's willingness to engage in international Arctic projects, even with Western nations.

