India Voices Concerns Over Treatment of Minorities in Pakistan
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting concerns over the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh. He reported several incidents involving abductions, forced conversions, and attacks. India has raised these issues internationally and continues to grant visas to minority refugees from Pakistan.
In a recent address to the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the ongoing concerns regarding the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Jaishankar underscored India's vigilance on these matters, revealing several incidents involving abductions, forced conversions, and attacks on minority communities.
Jaishankar emphasized that India has been proactive in voicing these concerns at the international level, using platforms such as the United Nations Human Rights Council to address the violations of human rights. The minister detailed that India has provided long-term visas to minority refugees fleeing persecution from Pakistan.
Amidst rising tensions, India's government remains assertive in its diplomatic engagements, urging Pakistan to meet its constitutional obligations to protect its minority citizens. Looking forward, India continues to explore avenues for international intervention while condemning the attacks.
