Left Menu

Zelenskiy Refutes Military Aid Loans, Accepts New Minerals Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine will not view U.S. military aid as loans needing repayment and confirmed receipt of a new minerals deal proposal from the U.S. He stated readiness for talks with any Russian representatives except President Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:23 IST
Zelenskiy Refutes Military Aid Loans, Accepts New Minerals Deal
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clarified on Friday that Ukraine does not consider the previously approved U.S. military aid packages as loans to be repaid. Instead, he emphasizes that the aid offered under these packages is crucial for Ukraine's defense efforts.

During a news conference held in Ukraine, Zelenskiy confirmed that Kyiv has received a new draft proposal for a minerals deal from the United States. This proposal indicates further cooperation between the two nations in strategic mineral resource development.

Additionally, Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's openness to engage in dialogue with any Russian representatives, except President Vladimir Putin. This stance highlights Ukraine's position on seeking diplomatic solutions while maintaining its refusal to negotiate directly with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025