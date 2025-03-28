Zelenskiy Refutes Military Aid Loans, Accepts New Minerals Deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine will not view U.S. military aid as loans needing repayment and confirmed receipt of a new minerals deal proposal from the U.S. He stated readiness for talks with any Russian representatives except President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clarified on Friday that Ukraine does not consider the previously approved U.S. military aid packages as loans to be repaid. Instead, he emphasizes that the aid offered under these packages is crucial for Ukraine's defense efforts.
During a news conference held in Ukraine, Zelenskiy confirmed that Kyiv has received a new draft proposal for a minerals deal from the United States. This proposal indicates further cooperation between the two nations in strategic mineral resource development.
Additionally, Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's openness to engage in dialogue with any Russian representatives, except President Vladimir Putin. This stance highlights Ukraine's position on seeking diplomatic solutions while maintaining its refusal to negotiate directly with Putin.
