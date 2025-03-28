Political Showdown: Asif Criticizes Naidu's Double Standards on Waqf Bill

YSRCP leader Shaik Asif has vocally criticized the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, for what he describes as 'double standards' regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Asif claims that Naidu supported the bill in Parliament while maintaining a different stance back home.

Asif accused Naidu of treating the Muslim community with a 'duplicitous approach', combining apparent political theatrics with insincere welfare policies. He noted that Naidu's actions reflected a lack of true commitment to substantial community development.

Highlighting the contrast, Asif pointed out Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP's efforts, such as appointing Muslim leaders, significant budget allocations for Muslim welfare, and initiatives like the Shaadi Tohfa scheme and a new Haj embarkation center, contrasting sharply with Naidu's record.

(With inputs from agencies.)