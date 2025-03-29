Greenland's Strategic Tug-of-War: A U.S.-Denmark Diplomatic Standoff

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, U.S. Vice President JD Vance rebuked Denmark for its handling of Greenland's security, citing threats from China and Russia. During his visit to the remote U.S. base in Pituffik, Vance affirmed there are no plans to expand military presence, while pledging logistical support.

As Vance toured Greenland, President Donald Trump underscored the territory's strategic importance for international security. He declared it non-negotiable for America's defense strategy against incursions from foreign powers in Arctic waters, namely China and Russia.

Greenland's new Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, called for political solidarity as the U.S. presence stirred protests among Greenlanders. Demonstrations in Nuuk reflected public resistance to U.S. ambitions, emphasizing Greenland's autonomy and future independence from foreign control.

(With inputs from agencies.)