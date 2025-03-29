Congress Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Claims of Normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress party has launched a stringent critique against the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of deceiving the nation with false claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Congress, the ground realities depict a much grimmer security situation, specifically highlighted by recent terror incidents in Jammu.

In the wake of a deadly encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kathua, Tariq Hameed Karra, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), has denounced the Centre's peace proclamations. He claims that these events have shattered the facade of calm, particularly blaming the government's disregard for the actual situation and early warning signals.

Echoing these concerns is former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Choudhary Lal Singh, who highlights the escalating terrorism in traditionally peaceful areas like Kathua. Singh emphasizes the necessity for increased support to border communities and local youth recruitment to enhance regional security, criticizing recent security force reshuffles for exacerbating vulnerabilities.

