Elon Musk's Million Dollar Check Controversy in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is embroiled in controversy as Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general seeks to block him from distributing $1 million checks to voters just days before a crucial Supreme Court election in the state.

The attorney general, Josh Kaul, filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court to prevent Musk's planned giveaway, accusing him of potentially violating election laws meant to prevent undue influence on voters.

This high-stakes judicial race in Wisconsin has seen record-breaking spending and support from high-profile figures, including former President Donald Trump and billionaire George Soros, with implications for future legislative decisions on rights and power struggles in the state.

