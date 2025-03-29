Fiery Debate Erupts Over Waqf Bill as Rajasthan Minister Counters Owaisi

In a heated exchange, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel publicly criticized All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent comments targeting National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders over the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill. Patel asserted that the amendments are crucial for the protection of Waqf properties.

Owaisi, addressing a public meeting, fiercely attacked NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary, holding them responsible for supporting the BJP's alleged efforts to undermine Muslim institutions. Owaisi warned that the community would not forgive these leaders if they continue to enable the ruling party's actions.

Moreover, Owaisi questioned the fairness of including non-Muslims on the Waqf Board, pointing out that other religious committees exclusively include members from their respective faiths. He accused the BJP of lacking a Lok Sabha majority and urged NDA allies to oppose the Bill, contending that it would prevent the legislation's passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)