Anticipation Grows Over Goa Cabinet Reshuffle
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:01 IST
- India
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not confirm ongoing speculations concerning an impending cabinet reshuffle, stating it as a political maneuver to be disclosed timely to the press.
Addressing reports, Sawant remarked that such decisions orbit the BJP's strategic interests for future elections, currently planned with maintaining a grip on power in subsequent polls.
Regarding state assembly configurations, the Sawant cabinet includes one minister from an allied party, maintaining the potential for a reshuffle despite limited vacant positions among its 12-member capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
