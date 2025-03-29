Anticipation Grows Over Goa Cabinet Reshuffle

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not confirm ongoing speculations concerning an impending cabinet reshuffle, stating it as a political maneuver to be disclosed timely to the press.

Addressing reports, Sawant remarked that such decisions orbit the BJP's strategic interests for future elections, currently planned with maintaining a grip on power in subsequent polls.

Regarding state assembly configurations, the Sawant cabinet includes one minister from an allied party, maintaining the potential for a reshuffle despite limited vacant positions among its 12-member capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)