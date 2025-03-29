Left Menu

Anticipation Grows Over Goa Cabinet Reshuffle

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressed speculations regarding a cabinet reshuffle, emphasizing that it remains a political decision. The reshuffle aims to benefit the BJP and ensure power retention post-elections. The 12-member cabinet currently lacks vacancies, reflective of the state assembly's political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:01 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not confirm ongoing speculations concerning an impending cabinet reshuffle, stating it as a political maneuver to be disclosed timely to the press.

Addressing reports, Sawant remarked that such decisions orbit the BJP's strategic interests for future elections, currently planned with maintaining a grip on power in subsequent polls.

Regarding state assembly configurations, the Sawant cabinet includes one minister from an allied party, maintaining the potential for a reshuffle despite limited vacant positions among its 12-member capacity.

