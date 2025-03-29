Guinea's Controversial Pardon: Health Reasons Cited for Camara's Release
Former Guinea military leader Moussa Dadis Camara was pardoned after a court sentenced him to 20 years for crimes against humanity. Camara was convicted for his role in a 2009 massacre. A $20 million compensation was ordered for victims. Current junta leader Doumbouya announced the pardon.
In a controversial decision, Guinea's junta leader has pardoned former military head Moussa Dadis Camara, citing health reasons, despite his conviction for participation in the 2009 Conakry stadium massacre.
Camara, who took power in 2008 through a coup, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the tragedy that saw at least 157 people killed and numerous women raped during a pro-democracy rally.
The current military administration, led by Mamady Doumbouya, also announced plans to fulfill the court's compensation order, committing at least $20 million to victims and families affected by the brutal incident.
