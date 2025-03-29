Waqf Bill Sparks Spirited Debate Among Indian Political Leaders

In a fiery exchange, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat condemned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, asserting that the government proposes a Bill fostering transparency and inclusive dialogue. Sehrawat emphasized that the legislation is intended for the nation's benefit, not individual interests.

Responding to the allegations, Owaisi claimed that the BJP lacks adequate support in the Lok Sabha to pass the Bill unless allies like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar lend their backing. He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading misinformation about the Bill and challenged its constitutional validity.

Owaisi further participated in a symbolic protest against the proposed amendments, highlighting long-standing criticism over the Waqf Act of 1995. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, aiming for reforms such as improved audits and legal avenues to reclaim occupied properties, continues to be a contentious issue in political discourse.

