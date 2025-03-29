Left Menu

Waqf Bill Sparks Spirited Debate Among Indian Political Leaders

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat criticizes AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, claiming the Bill aims for transparency. Meanwhile, Owaisi opposes the Bill, alleging constitutional violations and the lack of Lok Sabha majority support. The Bill seeks to reform issues in Waqf property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:33 IST
BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat condemned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, asserting that the government proposes a Bill fostering transparency and inclusive dialogue. Sehrawat emphasized that the legislation is intended for the nation's benefit, not individual interests.

Responding to the allegations, Owaisi claimed that the BJP lacks adequate support in the Lok Sabha to pass the Bill unless allies like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar lend their backing. He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading misinformation about the Bill and challenged its constitutional validity.

Owaisi further participated in a symbolic protest against the proposed amendments, highlighting long-standing criticism over the Waqf Act of 1995. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, aiming for reforms such as improved audits and legal avenues to reclaim occupied properties, continues to be a contentious issue in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

