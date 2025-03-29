Terror Exploits: The Enemy Within Jammu & Kashmir

Amid heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pointed out how troop movements from Jammu to Ladakh due to Chinese aggression facilitated terrorist activities in the region. He called for renewed efforts in strengthening security as recent attacks expose vulnerability.

During his visit to bereaved families of police officers killed in a recent shootout with terrorists in Kathua, Abdullah highlighted the persistent threat of terrorism. The fallen officers prevented larger calamities by intercepting Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Abdullah urged the home department to address compensation for the families and emphasized the importance of preventing future incidents. He reiterated commitment to bolstering security forces in the wake of emerging threats.

