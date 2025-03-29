Left Menu

Terror Exploits: The Enemy Within Jammu & Kashmir

Following the redeployment of troops from Jammu to Ladakh, terrorists capitalized on reduced security, leading to tragic losses in Jammu. Omar Abdullah highlighted the need to enhance security strategies amid ongoing threats. The sacrifice of officers who thwarted further danger underscores a critical need for improved counter-terrorism measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:54 IST
Terror Exploits: The Enemy Within Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pointed out how troop movements from Jammu to Ladakh due to Chinese aggression facilitated terrorist activities in the region. He called for renewed efforts in strengthening security as recent attacks expose vulnerability.

During his visit to bereaved families of police officers killed in a recent shootout with terrorists in Kathua, Abdullah highlighted the persistent threat of terrorism. The fallen officers prevented larger calamities by intercepting Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Abdullah urged the home department to address compensation for the families and emphasized the importance of preventing future incidents. He reiterated commitment to bolstering security forces in the wake of emerging threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025