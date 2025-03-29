Diplomatic Tensions: Greenland at the Heart of International Dynamics

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will travel to Greenland from April 2-4 to meet with the territory's new government, emphasizing continued cooperation between Denmark and Greenland amid recent U.S. interest in the Arctic island.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, during his visit to a U.S. military base in Greenland, questioned Denmark's ability to secure the strategically significant island, proposing that the U.S. could provide enhanced protection.

Frederiksen, while acknowledging Greenlanders' right to self-determination, defended Denmark's stewardship of Greenland, stressing the importance of political unity in addressing the external pressures facing the territory.

