Intensified US Airstrikes Shake Yemen's Capital: A Closer Look at the Ongoing Conflict
Suspected US airstrikes hit Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa, with the Houthis reporting casualties. This escalation in conflict, attributed to President Trump's administration, includes targeting rebels due to threats against Israeli ships. The airstrikes represent a significant shift in strategy from previous operations.
Overnight airstrikes suspected to be by US forces have hit Yemen's rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa, sparking concern over escalating violence in the ongoing conflict. The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels reported one fatality as a result of these bombings, though the total damage remains unclear.
The intensified strikes follow a pattern of increased military action since March 15, aimed at undermining the Houthis' capabilities. The Houthis claimed that the airstrikes have already taken the lives of nearly 59 people, marking a significant scale-up under the presidency of Donald Trump compared to previous operations.
The recent military efforts are seen as a response to rebel threats to attack Israeli ships and a show of force that hints at a broader strategic shift by the US in Yemen. Meanwhile, the Houthis' actions against maritime targets have raised their international profile amidst Yemen's prolonged civil conflict.
