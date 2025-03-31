Communal Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Amid Allegations of 'Divide and Rule'

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of orchestrating communal unrest in the state. He suggests the recent blast at a Beed mosque could be part of a greater strategy to divide communities.

Sapkal likened the current political climate to the British-era divide-and-rule tactics, raising concerns over the state's declining law and order. He argues these actions threaten Maharashtra's identity as a progressive and diverse society.

According to him, the situation mirrors rising communal incidents, with Maharashtra witnessing 823 such cases this year, including unrest triggered by demands for the demolition of Mughal structures deemed controversial by right-wing groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)