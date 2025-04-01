Israeli Finance Minister Resigns in Political Protest

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his resignation on Monday, sparking political discussions in Israel. The move came in the form of a letter addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a spokesperson for Smotrich, his departure serves as a protest against demands made by Itamar Ben Gvir, the leader of the nationalist-religious Jewish Power party, who seeks more ministerial positions as he re-enters the government. This decision highlights ongoing tensions within the ruling coalition.

Despite the impact of Smotrich's resignation, experts suggest that Netanyahu's coalition will remain intact. The government recently overcame one of its biggest challenges by passing the 2025 budget in Israel's parliament, ensuring a degree of stability moving forward.

