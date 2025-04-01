Left Menu

Israeli Finance Minister Resigns in Political Protest

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich resigned, protesting Itamar Ben Gvir's demand for more ministerial roles. This act, though significant, is unlikely to destabilize Netanyahu's coalition, as the government recently secured its 2025 budget in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:10 IST
Bezalel Smotrich
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his resignation on Monday, sparking political discussions in Israel. The move came in the form of a letter addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a spokesperson for Smotrich, his departure serves as a protest against demands made by Itamar Ben Gvir, the leader of the nationalist-religious Jewish Power party, who seeks more ministerial positions as he re-enters the government. This decision highlights ongoing tensions within the ruling coalition.

Despite the impact of Smotrich's resignation, experts suggest that Netanyahu's coalition will remain intact. The government recently overcame one of its biggest challenges by passing the 2025 budget in Israel's parliament, ensuring a degree of stability moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

