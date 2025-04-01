Yogi Adityanath's Stance on Namaz and Waqf Boards: A Call for Discipline and Reform
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defends his administration's stance against street namaz, urging Muslims to follow Hindus' discipline at public events like the Kumbh Mela. He criticizes Waqf boards for alleged misuse and highlights his administration's equitable welfare distribution, citing the need for discipline and reform.
- Country:
- India
In a firm defense of his administration's actions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that roads are meant for traffic, not religious gatherings. Speaking in an exclusive interview, Adityanath urged the Muslim community to adopt the religious discipline demonstrated by Hindus during the Kumbh Mela.
Criticizing the Waqf boards, he argued they have become centers for property misappropriation rather than benefiting Muslims. Adityanath called for necessary reforms, likening temple charity work in education and health to the inefficient use of Waqf properties.
Adityanath, known for his Hindutva stance, stated that government welfare schemes fairly include a significant Muslim population share. He addressed the controversial use of bulldozers for justice and infrastructure, reinforcing that his administration prioritizes lawful actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Shares Soar Amid Germany's Debt Reform Initiatives
Call for Gig Workers' Rights: Recognition and Reform Demanded
Controversy Surrounds CAG Appointment: Calls for Reform
Iran's Long-Detained Reformist Leader to Gain Freedom: A Step Towards Change
Nandan Nilekani Advocates AI and Economic Reforms for India's Growth Surge