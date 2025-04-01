Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Stance on Namaz and Waqf Boards: A Call for Discipline and Reform

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defends his administration's stance against street namaz, urging Muslims to follow Hindus' discipline at public events like the Kumbh Mela. He criticizes Waqf boards for alleged misuse and highlights his administration's equitable welfare distribution, citing the need for discipline and reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:19 IST
In a firm defense of his administration's actions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that roads are meant for traffic, not religious gatherings. Speaking in an exclusive interview, Adityanath urged the Muslim community to adopt the religious discipline demonstrated by Hindus during the Kumbh Mela.

Criticizing the Waqf boards, he argued they have become centers for property misappropriation rather than benefiting Muslims. Adityanath called for necessary reforms, likening temple charity work in education and health to the inefficient use of Waqf properties.

Adityanath, known for his Hindutva stance, stated that government welfare schemes fairly include a significant Muslim population share. He addressed the controversial use of bulldozers for justice and infrastructure, reinforcing that his administration prioritizes lawful actions.

