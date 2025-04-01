CPI(M) Congress Focuses on Revival Amidst Political Shifts

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to focus on revitalizing its strength and political influence during its 24th party congress in Madurai. A key agenda is electing a new General Secretary following the vacancy left by Sitaram Yechury's demise.

The congress will scrutinize strategies to regain electoral ground in West Bengal and Tripura while retaining Kerala in upcoming assembly elections. Acknowledging a decline in electoral performance, the CPI(M) is determined to expand its mass base and influence.

Cooperation with opposition parties in the INDIA bloc is under discussion, particularly in response to challenges posed by the ruling BJP's "neo-fascist" tendencies. An exhibition on anti-fascism and a seminar on State Rights featuring several chief ministers will also be pivotal events.

(With inputs from agencies.)