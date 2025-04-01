CPI(M) Congress Focuses on Revival Amidst Political Shifts
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) aims to revitalize its electoral strength and political influence at its 24th party congress in Madurai. The draft resolution discusses collaboration with opposition parties and addresses challenges, including the rise of neo-fascist tendencies under BJP rule. Key discussions will also focus on leadership changes.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to focus on revitalizing its strength and political influence during its 24th party congress in Madurai. A key agenda is electing a new General Secretary following the vacancy left by Sitaram Yechury's demise.
The congress will scrutinize strategies to regain electoral ground in West Bengal and Tripura while retaining Kerala in upcoming assembly elections. Acknowledging a decline in electoral performance, the CPI(M) is determined to expand its mass base and influence.
Cooperation with opposition parties in the INDIA bloc is under discussion, particularly in response to challenges posed by the ruling BJP's "neo-fascist" tendencies. An exhibition on anti-fascism and a seminar on State Rights featuring several chief ministers will also be pivotal events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Upcoming West Bengal Visit: A Step Forward in Peace and Progress
Tripura's Push for Quality: 28 Modern Smoke Houses for Rubber Production
Court Deliberates Defamation Case Involving West Bengal BJP Leaders
West Bengal's Crackdown on Illegal Constructions: A Year of Transformations
Tripura's Solar Revolution: Empowering Homes with Rooftop Energy