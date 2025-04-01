Left Menu

CPI(M) Congress Focuses on Revival Amidst Political Shifts

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) aims to revitalize its electoral strength and political influence at its 24th party congress in Madurai. The draft resolution discusses collaboration with opposition parties and addresses challenges, including the rise of neo-fascist tendencies under BJP rule. Key discussions will also focus on leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:34 IST
CPI(M) Congress Focuses on Revival Amidst Political Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to focus on revitalizing its strength and political influence during its 24th party congress in Madurai. A key agenda is electing a new General Secretary following the vacancy left by Sitaram Yechury's demise.

The congress will scrutinize strategies to regain electoral ground in West Bengal and Tripura while retaining Kerala in upcoming assembly elections. Acknowledging a decline in electoral performance, the CPI(M) is determined to expand its mass base and influence.

Cooperation with opposition parties in the INDIA bloc is under discussion, particularly in response to challenges posed by the ruling BJP's "neo-fascist" tendencies. An exhibition on anti-fascism and a seminar on State Rights featuring several chief ministers will also be pivotal events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025