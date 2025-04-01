Yogi Adityanath: A Yogi's Journey in the Political Realm

In a candid interview with PTI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared insights into his political journey and personal philosophy. Adityanath, known for his dual role as a monk and politician, emphasized that politics is not a full-time occupation for him, despite speculations about his future as a prime ministerial candidate.

Adityanath refuted reports of discord with BJP's central leaders, attributing his position as Chief Minister to his party's support. He remarked that his primary focus remains on serving Uttar Pradesh, as mandated by the Bharatiya Janata Party. "My role is what the party entrusts me with," he said.

Discussing the intersection of religion and politics, Adityanath stated that his priority is the nation's well-being. He explained that genuine political service should transcend self-interest and be oriented towards the greater good, aligning with religious teachings. Asserting his individual philosophy, he remarked, "For me, the nation is paramount. If the country is safe, my religion is safe."

