Yogi Adityanath: A Spiritual Leader in Political Realm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discusses his spiritual approach to politics, dismisses reports of differences with BJP central leaders, and reflects on his role and legacy. He emphasizes serving the people and the significance of aligning politics with a higher purpose, rooted in Indian tradition.
Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, emphasized that politics is not his full-time pursuit, describing himself as a 'yogi at heart.' He addressed speculation about him being a future prime minister, stressing his dedication to serving the state's people under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In an interview with PTI, Adityanath dismissed claims of discord with BJP central leadership, saying his position stems from party support. He remarked on the significance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's backing, noting its role in guiding those committed to the nation.
Adityanath underscored the importance of focusing politics on the greater good rather than self-interest. He highlighted that religion, when linked to higher purposes, fosters progress and aligns with Indian traditions. He sees legacy tied to work, not names, reflecting a citizen-first approach.
