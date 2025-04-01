Left Menu

Presidential Limits: The Unbreakable Tradition

The U.S. presidency is traditionally limited to two terms, following George Washington's precedent. While Franklin D. Roosevelt won a third term during WWII, Congress later passed the 22nd Amendment to cement the two-term limit. Debates continue, with figures like Donald Trump suggesting potential changes.

In U.S. history, the presidency has been traditionally limited to two terms, a practice inspired by the first president, George Washington. Washington voluntarily stepped down after two terms, establishing a precedent that later presidents respected, despite the absence of a legal requirement.

This tradition faced challenges, notably from Franklin D. Roosevelt, who secured a third term during World War II under the guise of necessity. His successive election wins led Congress to pass the 22nd Amendment, limiting presidents to two terms, an effort to prevent future prolonged tenures.

Despite this, recent comments by former President Donald Trump have sparked debates on possibly altering this rule, highlighting a friction between historical precedent and modern political ambitions.

