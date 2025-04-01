U.P. Minister Backs Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Intrigue

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari has thrown his weight behind the Waqf Amendment Bill, expressing confidence in the Muslim community's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the proposed legislation. The Minister's remarks come amid a backdrop of political tension as some parties resist the bill, which Ansari claims is vital for the Muslim community's progress.

The Minister stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill is crucial for the development of the Muslim community, urging political entities to prioritize collective welfare over personal gains. He highlighted the opposition from certain individuals, who, according to him, hold sway over Waqf lands as a barrier to broader community benefits. However, he reaffirmed the support of the 'common Muslims' for Narendra Modi's initiative.

As Parliament gears up to tackle the Waqf Amendment Bill, the BJP issued a directive for full attendance from its MPs during sessions on April 2 and 3. Meanwhile, opposition leaders are strategizing to counter the bill's advancement. Initially introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, it aims to refine the Waqf Act of 1995 to resolve longstanding administrative and management issues. The updated bill intends to enhance the Waqf boards' efficiency, encompassing measures such as technology integration and enhanced registration processes. Ensuring better management of these public endowments is deemed essential, given historical mismanagement and corruption claims that have long plagued the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)