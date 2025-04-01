Hungarians Rally Against Democratic Crackdown: A Fight for Freedom
Thousands gathered in Budapest to oppose a controversial law banning the annual Pride march, seen as part of a wider democratic suppression ahead of the 2026 elections. The law, supported by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, faces criticism for threatening civil liberties and targeting political opponents.
In Budapest, thousands took to the streets to challenge a controversial law that aims to prohibit the annual Pride march. The restrictions, largely viewed as an encroachment on democratic freedoms, come ahead of Hungary's 2026 elections.
Under the leadership of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government, which passed the legislation last month, argues the ban protects children. However, opponents argue it curtails civil liberties, using facial recognition to penalize attendees.
European embassies, including France, Germany, and the UK, have expressed their concerns about these restrictions, emphasizing their potential risks to peaceful assembly and expression rights. Despite the ban, event organizers are determined to hold the Pride march.
(With inputs from agencies.)
