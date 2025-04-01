Hungarians Rally Against Democratic Crackdown: A Fight for Freedom

In Budapest, thousands took to the streets to challenge a controversial law that aims to prohibit the annual Pride march. The restrictions, largely viewed as an encroachment on democratic freedoms, come ahead of Hungary's 2026 elections.

Under the leadership of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government, which passed the legislation last month, argues the ban protects children. However, opponents argue it curtails civil liberties, using facial recognition to penalize attendees.

European embassies, including France, Germany, and the UK, have expressed their concerns about these restrictions, emphasizing their potential risks to peaceful assembly and expression rights. Despite the ban, event organizers are determined to hold the Pride march.

