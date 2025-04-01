Left Menu

Hungarians Rally Against Democratic Crackdown: A Fight for Freedom

Thousands gathered in Budapest to oppose a controversial law banning the annual Pride march, seen as part of a wider democratic suppression ahead of the 2026 elections. The law, supported by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, faces criticism for threatening civil liberties and targeting political opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Budapest, thousands took to the streets to challenge a controversial law that aims to prohibit the annual Pride march. The restrictions, largely viewed as an encroachment on democratic freedoms, come ahead of Hungary's 2026 elections.

Under the leadership of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government, which passed the legislation last month, argues the ban protects children. However, opponents argue it curtails civil liberties, using facial recognition to penalize attendees.

European embassies, including France, Germany, and the UK, have expressed their concerns about these restrictions, emphasizing their potential risks to peaceful assembly and expression rights. Despite the ban, event organizers are determined to hold the Pride march.

