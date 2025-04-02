Left Menu

Final Soldier Found: A Somber End to the Lithuanian Search

The search for four missing US soldiers in Lithuania has ended with the discovery of the final serviceman's body. The soldiers, part of a tactical exercise, went missing when their armored vehicle submerged in a bog. Multinational forces collaborated in the challenging search and recovery efforts.

The exhaustive search for four U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania concluded tragically with the discovery of the last soldier's body, the U.S. military announced on Tuesday.

The servicemen, affiliated with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, vanished while undertaking a tactical training exercise along Lithuania's Gen. Silvestras Žukauskas training grounds. Their armored vehicle was found submerged in a peat bog.

Multinational efforts, involving U.S., Polish, and Lithuanian forces, were instrumental in the recovery operation. Gen. Christopher Donahue lauded the international cooperation, emphasizing the importance of alliances during such challenging times.

