Final Soldier Found: A Somber End to the Lithuanian Search

The exhaustive search for four U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania concluded tragically with the discovery of the last soldier's body, the U.S. military announced on Tuesday.

The servicemen, affiliated with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, vanished while undertaking a tactical training exercise along Lithuania's Gen. Silvestras Žukauskas training grounds. Their armored vehicle was found submerged in a peat bog.

Multinational efforts, involving U.S., Polish, and Lithuanian forces, were instrumental in the recovery operation. Gen. Christopher Donahue lauded the international cooperation, emphasizing the importance of alliances during such challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)