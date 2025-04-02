Left Menu

President Milei's Diplomatic Mission to the U.S.

Argentina's President Javier Milei will visit the United States, potentially meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The visit follows a trip by Argentina’s Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein to Washington, suggesting efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:24 IST
President Milei's Diplomatic Mission to the U.S.
Javier Milei

Argentina's President, Javier Milei, is preparing for a significant trip to the United States, a move confirmed by a government source familiar with his schedule, as reported by Reuters.

Speculation is rife that Milei might meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump, with Argentina's La Nacion reporting that the meeting could occur at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

This potential high-profile encounter follows Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein's recent Washington visit, indicating a proactive approach in enhancing Argentinian-American diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025