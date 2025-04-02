President Milei's Diplomatic Mission to the U.S.

Argentina's President, Javier Milei, is preparing for a significant trip to the United States, a move confirmed by a government source familiar with his schedule, as reported by Reuters.

Speculation is rife that Milei might meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump, with Argentina's La Nacion reporting that the meeting could occur at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

This potential high-profile encounter follows Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein's recent Washington visit, indicating a proactive approach in enhancing Argentinian-American diplomatic relations.

