Trump's Secret Meeting: The Race to Buy TikTok

President Donald Trump is set to meet with aides to explore potential investors for TikTok, aiming to prevent a possible ban in the U.S. Scheduled attendees include notable figures like Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Several interested parties, including Oracle and Blackstone, are in talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Donald Trump is gearing up for a pivotal meeting this Wednesday with his aides to discuss potential investors interested in buying a stake in TikTok. This move comes in a bid to prevent the popular social media platform from being banned in the United States.

The urgency behind the meeting stems from a law that took effect on January 19, which mandates TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to divest its ownership due to national security concerns. Among the possible investors are tech giant Oracle and investment firm Blackstone, both keen on acquiring the platform.

Also poised to join the talks are Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. This strategic meeting highlights the significance of TikTok's future in the U.S., as President Trump's previous attempts to ban the app were halted by the courts. The outcome of these discussions could decide TikTok's fate in the country.

