Israel Expands Gaza Operation Amid Hostage Concerns

Israel's military operation in Gaza is expanding to seize large areas, as Defense Minister Israel Katz outlines plans to crush militants. The expansion raises concerns among families of hostages held by Hamas. Israeli airstrikes continue as the war, sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel, escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israel has intensified its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, with Defense Minister Israel Katz stating the operation aims to seize extensive areas. The initiative seeks to neutralize militant threats and expand Israel's security zones, according to Katz's written statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu envisions maintaining indefinite control over Gaza following the offensive. However, the actions have drawn criticism from the Hostage Families Forum, insisting on urgent negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas. The group highlights the worsening conditions of the captives, urging international intervention.

The Israeli airstrikes continue to claim lives, including tragic incidents in Khan Younis. Despite the ceasefire, escalated conflict followed a series of attacks initiated by Hamas, leaving deep humanitarian impacts on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

