Over 300 international observers are set to oversee Albania's May 11 parliamentary election, marking a historic moment where residents abroad can participate in voting. This announcement was made by a body of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Wednesday.

The OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, ODIHR, is deploying 338 officials to scrutinize every aspect of the election. This mission is crucial in determining the transparency and fairness of the electoral process, now extended to Albanians living overseas.

This election comes at a pivotal time as Albania, under the leadership of Prime Minister Edi Rama of the Socialist Party, continues its discussions with the European Union aimed at EU membership by 2030. However, allegations of corruption and electoral manipulation persist, intensifying the significance of the OSCE's role in this election.

