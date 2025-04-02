Left Menu

China's Strait Thunder-2025A Drills: A Strategic Show of Force

China concluded its military drills around Taiwan, aiming to enforce a blockade and assert sovereignty. The exercises, criticized globally, featured advanced weaponry, reflecting China's anger at Taiwan's separatist moves. The PLA remains on high alert to thwart 'Taiwan independence', amidst international calls for status quo maintenance.

China wrapped up a two-day series of military exercises around Taiwan, ending on Wednesday, which aimed to enforce a blockade on the contentious island. These drills, known as Strait Thunder-2025A, were designed to assert Beijing's claim over Taiwan, a territory it sees as part of the mainland.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command heralded the completion of all aimed tasks of the joint exercises. Senior Colonel Shi Yi confirmed the drills tested integrated joint operations capabilities and vowed continued combat readiness against separatist activities striving for Taiwanese independence. The exercises commenced following remarks by Taiwan's president which angered Beijing.

The US, EU, and Japan condemned these drills as aggressive and a breach of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Despite this, Chinese leadership insisted the maneuvers are internal matters. Advanced military equipment, including hypersonic missiles and an aircraft carrier fleet, were deployed, underscoring China's commitment to preventing Taiwanese secession.

