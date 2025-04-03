EU Counters U.S. Tariffs: A Strategic Target

The European Union should focus its counteractions on Republican-led states and tech companies in response to President Donald Trump's universal tariffs, according to Austria's economy minister.

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer emphasized the strategy during a news conference, arguing that targeting Trump's political base and corporate allies could increase pressure for negotiation.

Additionally, Hattmannsdorfer highlighted the need for the EU to address issues of digital taxation and regulation in its approach to trade relations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)