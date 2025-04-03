Left Menu

EU Counters U.S. Tariffs: A Strategic Target

Austria's economy minister suggests the European Union strategically target Republican-led states and U.S. tech firms in response to President Trump's tariffs to push for negotiations. Digital taxation and regulations are also on the EU's agenda to address trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:35 IST
  • Austria

The European Union should focus its counteractions on Republican-led states and tech companies in response to President Donald Trump's universal tariffs, according to Austria's economy minister.

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer emphasized the strategy during a news conference, arguing that targeting Trump's political base and corporate allies could increase pressure for negotiation.

Additionally, Hattmannsdorfer highlighted the need for the EU to address issues of digital taxation and regulation in its approach to trade relations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

