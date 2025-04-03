Elon Musk: From Government Efficiency to Advisory Role

In a recent development, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to transition from his governmental role back into the private sector. Despite this shift, Musk will maintain his influential presence as a trusted adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as confirmed in an interview with Fox News.

Reports from Politico and ABC suggest that Musk's departure from the Department of Government Efficiency could occur ahead of the expiration of his 130-day mandate, expected towards the end of May. While stepping down from his official duties, Musk is likely to sustain his active role in advisory capacities.

Vance reassured that Musk's involvement, particularly concerning the emerging cryptocurrency DOGE, will persist. 'DOGE has a lot of work to do, and Elon is going to remain a friend and an adviser to both me and the president,' he remarked, signifying Musk's continued commitment to innovative ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)