Chrystia Freeland Appointed as Economic Adviser to Ukraine

In a strategic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that Chrystia Freeland, Canada's former deputy prime minister, will take on the role of economic development adviser for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy emphasized Freeland's expertise in attracting investments as crucial for bolstering Ukraine's internal resilience. As the country seeks recovery pathways, this appointment aims to leverage her skills for both economic stability and defense reinforcement.

Freeland, who has connections to Ukraine through her heritage, served as Canada's deputy prime minister from 2019 to 2024. Currently, she remains an active member of the Canadian parliament and serves as Ottawa's special envoy to Ukraine.

