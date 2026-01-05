Chrystia Freeland Appointed as Economic Adviser to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Chrystia Freeland, former deputy prime minister of Canada, as his economic development adviser. Zelenskiy cited Freeland's experience in attracting investment as key for strengthening Ukraine's resilience amid ongoing conflicts. Freeland, with Ukrainian roots, is a Canadian lawmaker and special envoy to Ukraine.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a strategic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that Chrystia Freeland, Canada's former deputy prime minister, will take on the role of economic development adviser for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy emphasized Freeland's expertise in attracting investments as crucial for bolstering Ukraine's internal resilience. As the country seeks recovery pathways, this appointment aims to leverage her skills for both economic stability and defense reinforcement.
Freeland, who has connections to Ukraine through her heritage, served as Canada's deputy prime minister from 2019 to 2024. Currently, she remains an active member of the Canadian parliament and serves as Ottawa's special envoy to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Ignites Over Greenland’s Defense Amid U.S. Interest
TFCI Ventures into Alternative Investments with New AIF Partnerships
Cathay Cargo Boosts Investment as India Rises as Manufacturing Hub
TFCI Steps into Equity-Focused Alternative Investment Funds
Greenland: Diplomacy, Defense, and Mineral Wealth