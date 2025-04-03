Tamil Nadu's Persistent Call to Reclaim Katchatheevu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen's rights. The Tamil Nadu assembly has consistently passed resolutions against the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan treaty, amidst increasing arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has amplified the state's demand for retrieving the Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka, addressing a plea directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The island, ceded in the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan treaty, has been a bone of contention, with the Tamil Nadu government opposing the agreement for decades.
Stalin's latest appeal follows an April 2025 legislative assembly resolution seeking the island's return, amid rising tensions over blocked fishing rights in the Palk Bay. The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly has repeatedly acted to underline the urgency of the issue, with resolutions also passed in 1991, 2013, and 2014, calling for the protection of the state's fishermen.
Recent escalations, including arrests and boat seizures, have aggravated the issue, pushing local fishermen towards economic despair. Stalin emphasizes the need for the Indian government to renegotiate terms with Sri Lanka, advocating the return of Katchatheevu as a critical step towards safeguarding local livelihoods.
