Switzerland Challenges U.S. Tariffs, Plans Diplomatic Engagement

Switzerland's government has labeled the recent trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump as baffling and unjustified. In response, Swiss leaders are collaborating with the European Union to decide on future actions.

Swiss President and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter voiced disappointment over the U.S. move away from free trade norms, yet announced no immediate plans for retaliation. She, along with Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, intends to discuss their concerns directly with U.S. authorities during an upcoming visit.

Keller-Sutter has already conferred with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, determining Switzerland is unlikely to be affected by EU countermeasures. Swiss officials are also stunned by the 31% tariff on Swiss imports, far exceeding the 20% on EU imports.

