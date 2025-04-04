Tensions in the Arctic: Denmark Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for increased Arctic defense cooperation with the U.S. during her visit to Greenland, dismissing American annexation interests. With recent tensions over U.S. President Trump's remarks, Frederiksen stresses Greenland's strategic significance and urges cooperative security efforts with the U.S. and Denmark.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the need for enhanced Arctic defense collaboration with the United States during her recent visit to Greenland, while rejecting any notion of American desire to annex the territory.
In light of ongoing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on acquiring Greenland, Frederiksen directly addressed the United States, advocating for strengthened security efforts between Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S., highlighting the importance of maintaining a global order.
Her remarks follow discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, where Greenland's right to self-determination was acknowledged. Amidst external pressures, Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark's security commitment and proposed joint efforts to secure the Arctic region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
