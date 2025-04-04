Left Menu

Tensions in the Arctic: Denmark Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for increased Arctic defense cooperation with the U.S. during her visit to Greenland, dismissing American annexation interests. With recent tensions over U.S. President Trump's remarks, Frederiksen stresses Greenland's strategic significance and urges cooperative security efforts with the U.S. and Denmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:51 IST
Tensions in the Arctic: Denmark Stands Firm on Greenland's Sovereignty
Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the need for enhanced Arctic defense collaboration with the United States during her recent visit to Greenland, while rejecting any notion of American desire to annex the territory.

In light of ongoing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on acquiring Greenland, Frederiksen directly addressed the United States, advocating for strengthened security efforts between Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S., highlighting the importance of maintaining a global order.

Her remarks follow discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, where Greenland's right to self-determination was acknowledged. Amidst external pressures, Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark's security commitment and proposed joint efforts to secure the Arctic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025