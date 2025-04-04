Left Menu

US and China Hold Crucial Military Talks Amid Rising Tensions

US and Chinese military officials engaged in significant talks to address maritime safety amid rising tensions. The discussions in Shanghai aimed at reducing unsafe actions by China's forces. Both nations seek to maintain open communication despite ongoing disputes in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:49 IST
US and China Hold Crucial Military Talks Amid Rising Tensions
US and Chinese military officials have resumed working-level discussions for the first time since President Donald Trump's second term, aiming to address military safety issues.

The US Indo-Pacific Command emphasized the goal of these talks in Shanghai was to curb 'unsafe and unprofessional' actions by China's naval and air forces.

Amidst these talks, Beijing conducted drills around Taiwan and discussions covered various contentious issues, including Taiwan and the South China Sea. Both sides strive to keep communication channels open to mitigate escalating tensions.

