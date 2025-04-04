Waqf Bill Controversy Sparks Resignations in JD(U)

The ongoing debate surrounding support for the Waqf Bill continues to stir controversy within Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) party. On Friday, at least one more JD(U) affiliate announced his resignation in protest against the party's stance on the bill.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, however, refuted these resignations as 'bogus' claims, asserting that the party remains united behind the NDA's decision. According to him, the bill aims to assist millions of underprivileged Muslims.

In a humorous twist, the main opposition party, RJD, took a jab at JD(U) by sharing a morphed image on X that depicted Nitish Kumar in RSS attire, labeling him 'RSS certified Chief Minister Cheat-ish Kumar' in relation to the Waqf Bill issue.

