Waqf Bill Controversy Sparks Resignations in JD(U)

The support for the Waqf Bill by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has led to controversy, causing resignations within the party. Spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad dismissed these as fraudulent, asserting the party's unity. The debate continues as the RJD criticizes JD(U)'s stance with a mocking post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:29 IST
Waqf Bill Controversy Sparks Resignations in JD(U)
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing debate surrounding support for the Waqf Bill continues to stir controversy within Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) party. On Friday, at least one more JD(U) affiliate announced his resignation in protest against the party's stance on the bill.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, however, refuted these resignations as 'bogus' claims, asserting that the party remains united behind the NDA's decision. According to him, the bill aims to assist millions of underprivileged Muslims.

In a humorous twist, the main opposition party, RJD, took a jab at JD(U) by sharing a morphed image on X that depicted Nitish Kumar in RSS attire, labeling him 'RSS certified Chief Minister Cheat-ish Kumar' in relation to the Waqf Bill issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

