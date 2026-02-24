Left Menu

Bihar govt to urge varsities to include courses in disaster management: Minister

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said all universities in the state would be asked to introduce courses in disaster management and include it in the curriculum at the undergraduate level. Efforts will be made by the education department to introduce courses related to disaster management and include it in the curriculum at the undergraduate level.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:54 IST
Bihar govt to urge varsities to include courses in disaster management: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said all universities in the state would be asked to introduce courses in disaster management and include it in the curriculum at the undergraduate level. Such courses have already been introduced in state-run schools in the state, Kumar said in the assembly. ''Efforts will be made by the (education) department to introduce courses related to disaster management and include it in the curriculum at the undergraduate level. All universities will be sent letters in this regard,'' he said. The varsities will have to seek approval of statutory committees and the senate for introducing these courses, the minister said. Raising the issue in the assembly, CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar said, ''The competent authority has already finalised model syllabi of certificate, foundation and postgraduate diploma courses. Therefore, it should be introduced in all universities on priority basis keeping in view the nature of disasters affecting different parts of the state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
KRAFTON's Bold Transformation: Pioneering Gamers' Dreams

KRAFTON's Bold Transformation: Pioneering Gamers' Dreams

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi alleges Donald Trump threatened PM Modi using Epstein files, Adani Group case to sign trade deal in favour of US.

Rahul Gandhi alleges Donald Trump threatened PM Modi using Epstein files, Ad...

 India
3
Echoes of Cold War: Russia's 9M729 Missile and Eroding Nuclear Pacts

Echoes of Cold War: Russia's 9M729 Missile and Eroding Nuclear Pacts

 Global
4
Goa's Political Stir: A Demand for Assembly Session over TCP Act Concerns

Goa's Political Stir: A Demand for Assembly Session over TCP Act Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026