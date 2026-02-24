Bihar govt to urge varsities to include courses in disaster management: Minister

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said all universities in the state would be asked to introduce courses in disaster management and include it in the curriculum at the undergraduate level. Such courses have already been introduced in state-run schools in the state, Kumar said in the assembly. ''Efforts will be made by the (education) department to introduce courses related to disaster management and include it in the curriculum at the undergraduate level. All universities will be sent letters in this regard,'' he said. The varsities will have to seek approval of statutory committees and the senate for introducing these courses, the minister said. Raising the issue in the assembly, CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar said, ''The competent authority has already finalised model syllabi of certificate, foundation and postgraduate diploma courses. Therefore, it should be introduced in all universities on priority basis keeping in view the nature of disasters affecting different parts of the state.''

