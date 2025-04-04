Political Turmoil: South Korea's Deepening Divide Amid Presidential Ousting

The ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol has highlighted the deep political fractures within South Korea. This division was on full display as supporters and opponents took to the streets, each side interpreting Yoon's martial law decree in starkly different terms.

Supporters framed it as a necessary measure against perceived threats, while critics saw it as an overreach driven by conspiracy theories and attempts to divert attention from personal scandals. Yoon's decision to deploy troops has intensified sensitivities, given South Korea's history of military governance.

As South Korea gears up for a new election, the stakes are significant. The outcome will impact not just domestic politics but also international relations, particularly with North Korea, the U.S., and China. The next few months will be critical in defining South Korea's democratic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)