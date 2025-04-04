CPI(M) Rallies Behind Kerala CM Amid Allegations
CPI(M) leaders have defended Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against corruption allegations targeting his daughter, Veena. They accuse central agencies of misusing power and have resolved to protect the LDF government. The focus remains on Kerala's distinct policies opposing Hindutva ideology and neoliberalism.
In a firm display of support, CPI(M) leaders rallied behind Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, dismissing corruption allegations aimed at his daughter, Veena. The leaders accused central agencies of targeting Vijayan and vowed to address the issue through legal and political means.
Meeting at the 24th congress of the CPI(M) in Madurai, the party adopted a resolution to defend the LDF government, emphasizing its distinctive opposition to the Hindutva ideology while advocating for secular governance. CPI(M) interim coordinator Prakash Karat highlighted the alleged misuse of central agencies against the chief minister, underscoring their resolve to combat these actions legally.
Party leader Md Salim strongly critiqued the central government's purported fiscal blockade against Kerala, while also addressing concerns over alleged policy shifts within the LDF government. With Kerala's upcoming elections, the Left front is promoting the 'Nava Kerala' initiative, aiming for international development standards.
