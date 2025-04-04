Shiv Sena Welcomes Back Veteran Leaders Ahead of Critical Elections
Veteran leaders from the Lalbaug-Parel area rejoined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This strategic move boosts the party before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, marking a significant blow to Shiv Sena (UBT). Other prominent local figures also joined the Shiv Sena.
In a strategic move ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, veteran figures from the Lalbaug-Parel region have rejoined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Among those returning to Shiv Sena are Vishwanath Khatate, Vijay Kalgutkar, and Kashitai Koli, esteemed leaders who initially strengthened the party's foundations during the era of founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
This reunification poses a major setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), with other notable figures like Mahendra Bhagat and Pradosh Mhatre also aligning with Shinde's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
