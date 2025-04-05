Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Teacher Grant Cuts Amid DEI Crackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a victory by allowing cuts to teacher training grants, a decision that affects initiatives for diversity, equity, and inclusion. This ruling deals a blow to eight Democratic-led states challenging the policy shift.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's liberal justices in dissent as the conservative-majority court halted a lower-court order to reinstate funding for two educator programs. The programs, established by Congress, focus on recruiting and training educators, especially in underserved areas.

Opposition has emerged from various quarters following the Department of Education's announcement of a $600 million funding cut, part of Trump's broader aim to overhaul the federal education framework. Trump's ambitions include eliminating the Education Department, although full abolition requires Congressional approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)